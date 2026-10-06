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ResidentialCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeCorporateDevelopmentInvestmentPoland

Czech investor Akipia takes stake in €818m Warsaw resi project

6 Oct 2026 | 07:23 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Roma Tower to provide 357 apartments

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