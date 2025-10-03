Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

RetailCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropePoland

Czech investor in talks for €200m+ Polish mall

3 Oct 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Franciszek Bryk

Buyer was responsible for one of CEE region's biggest retail deals in 2024

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Top CEE property markets hit €5bn investment in first half

26 Aug 2025
Read
Outdoors, Road, Architecture

Big Poland secures €58m loan

15 Aug 2025
Read
Symbol, Metropolis, Urban

CPI Europe revises portfolio strategy  

14 Aug 2025
Read
High Rise, City, Urban

GTC adds trio to management board 

11 Aug 2025
Read