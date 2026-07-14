NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

InvestmentCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeOfficeResidential

Czech real estate investment jumps by 31% to €807m in Q2 

14 Jul 2026 | 11:42 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Larger transactions boosted result, says Cushman

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Italian property investment tops €10bn in the first nine months

8 Oct 2026
Read
Building, Architecture, Office Building

Premium office space shortfall expected to worsen

25 Aug 2026
Read

Volume of central London space under offer jumps to 4.44m sq ft

17 Aug 2026
Read

Cushman reports leasing growth on prime asset demand

5 Aug 2026
Read