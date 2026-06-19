NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialInvestmentUK & Ireland

Damac to offload half-finished £100m+ luxury mansion block

19 Jun 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

Broker mandated for 17-home scheme close to Buckingham Palace

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

GMS Estates puts £25m Covent Garden hotel site on the block

8 Sep 2026
Read

Plans emerge for tallest hotel in Europe on City fringe

24 Aug 2026
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Ukrainian billionaire to offload £100m Mayfair trophy

23 Jul 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Two-thirds of London luxury schemes started since 2012 still have flats for sale

22 Jul 2026
Read