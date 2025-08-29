Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Student AccommodationFinanceInvestmentResidentialScotlandUK & Ireland

Dandara and Gamuda secure financing for £80m Glasgow student scheme

29 Aug 2025 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, David Hatcher

Debt adviser BBS Capital arranged the facility

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Apartment Building, Architecture

CPP-backed Nido secures €210m refinancing

27 Aug 2025
Read

UOL Group swoops for £44m Brighton student complex

19 Aug 2025
Read

GSA pauses €500m Irish student sale

13 Aug 2025
Read
People, Person, Clothing

Understand generation alpha to generate alpha in student

6 Aug 2025
Read