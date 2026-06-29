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FinancingDevelopmentInvestmentResidentialScotlandStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

Danehurst banks £18m for Edinburgh student development

29 Jun 2026 | 07:46 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Funding will refinance The Pepper Mill in Bonnington

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