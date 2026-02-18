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Single-family rentalContinental EuropeDenmarkDevelopmentInvestmentNordicsResidential

Danish developer lines up €1.1bn+ housing mega sale

18 Feb 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Amy Finch

Regional terraced project sale is part of a boom in the sector

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