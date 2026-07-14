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AlternativesContinental EuropeDenmarkNordicsInvestmentLeasing

Danish emergency operator deploys €130m sale and leaseback

14 Jul 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Amy Finch

Property offload taps into growing social infrastructure trend

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