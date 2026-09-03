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LogisticsCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeInvestmentLeasingPoland

Danish logistics giant to offload €150m Polish portfolio in sale and leaseback

3 Sep 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Robin Marriott

The 10 assets stem from last year's €14.3bn acquisition of DB Schenker

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