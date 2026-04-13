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ResidentialContinental EuropeDenmarkNordicsInvestment

Danish pension fund to sell €120m "Swiss cheese" apartment portfolio

13 Apr 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Amy Finch

Tri-city collection attracts bidders with privatisation capabilities

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