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Data centresContinental EuropeDevelopmentFranceInvestment

Data4 invests €5bn in French data centre campus

15 Jun 2026 | 14:50 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Brookfield-owned company will transform former industrial site in Escaudain

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