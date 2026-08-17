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Data centresAlternativesDevelopmentFinancingScotlandUK & Ireland

DataVita locks in £300m financing for Scottish data centre projects

18 Aug 2026 | 00:01 | London | by May Agaran

Both facilities leased to AI cloud firm CoreWeave on 15-year agreement

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