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Data centresAlternativesDevelopmentESGInvestmentScotlandSustainabilityUK & Ireland

DataVita plans third Scottish data centre

2 Sep 2026 | 11:52 | London | by May Agaran

Project will represent £850m of construction investment over two years

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