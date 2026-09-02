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LogisticsInvestmentUK & IrelandWales

David Samuel Properties buys £28m industrial park in Wales

2 Sep 2026 | 08:16 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Bridgend Industrial Park was acquired from Zurich Assurance and Columbia Threadneedle

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