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LogisticsContinental EuropeCorporatePortugalSpain

Davidson Kempner forms Iberian logistics joint venture

15 Sep 2026 | 14:47 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Partnership with ECS and Magna Industrial makes first investment in Lisbon

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