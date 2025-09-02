Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialCorporateNorth WestUK & Ireland

DDRE to expand into North West

2 Sep 2025 | 10:58 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Move reflects super-prime resi firm's recognition of region’s potential

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Canal, Outdoors, Water

ActivumSG to build £500m+ UK student housing platform

2 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Tishman to reposition £500m West End asset

2 Sep 2025
Read
Adult, Female, Person

New scoring system proposed to overhaul office grading

2 Sep 2025
Read
Landscape, Nature, Outdoors

RBS's former Edinburgh HQ to become data centre

2 Sep 2025
Read