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Student AccommodationContinental EuropeDevelopmentFranceInvestmentResidentialSingle-family rental

DeA Capital and Invesco student platform acquires Paris development

10 Mar 2026 | 11:50 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Joint venture also reserved two projects in Île-de-France region

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