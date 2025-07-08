Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentPoland

DeA Capital launches land sales programme with Warsaw disposal

8 Jul 2025 | 13:44 | London | by Franciszek Bryk

14 hectare logistics development site goes to 7R

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Airport, Architecture, Building

Garbe and Wood team up for €50m Polish industrial park

4 Jul 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Warehouse

Palmira gathers investors for €600m European warehouse spree

1 Jul 2025
Read
Face, Head, Person

7R names new chief executive

26 Jun 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Panattoni finalises Warsaw double sale 

12 Jun 2025
Read