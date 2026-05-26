DeA Capital Real Estate appoints new board

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26 May 2026 | 07:00 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag
Giancarlo Scotti becomes chair
Union cuts real estate management as tough markets spur restructuring
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JLL’s Bowen on why Middle Eastern capital is pivoting back to Europe
Mike Ashley attacks Burnham’s high street strategy
Avenue Capital secures €70m backing for Irish residential fund
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Zenith seals off-market deal for Edinburgh logistics estate
Newmark’s race to join the leaders of the advisory pack
Five-star £32m Belfast hotel hits the market
Realty to buy £250m+ chunk of gated fund
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Longmead and Nuveen JV lands largest ever UK IOS deal
The Pontegadea effect: how private wealth is reshaping European real estate
La Caisse receives flurry of bids for £200m+ City project
Blackstone star crosses over to Sixth Street
Starwood-backed European data centre firm pushes ahead with €5bn sale process
Plans emerge for tallest hotel in Europe on City fringe