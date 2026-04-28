NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateContinental EuropeFundraisingHotels & LeisureInvestmentItalyOfficePeople

DeA Capital Real Estate ordered to replace board by regulator

28 Apr 2026 | 07:06 | London | by Edith Fishta

Banca d'Italia identifies anti-money laundering risk

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, College

Italian player seeks partner for €200m French student housing venture

27 Apr 2026
Read
City, Apartment Building, Architecture

DeA Capital and Invesco student platform acquires Paris development

10 Mar 2026
Read

DeA Capital launches Italian logistics fund

9 Dec 2025
Read
Land, Nature, Outdoors

Shore thing: €50m Sardinia beachfront resort hits the market

26 Nov 2025
Read