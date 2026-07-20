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FinancingContinental EuropeItalyHotels & LeisureDevelopmentESG

DeA Capital seals €280m green loan for Rome hotel redevelopment fund

20 Jul 2026 | 12:29 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Crédit Agricole CIB structures five-year financing for Fort Partners-backed Millennium Luxury Fund

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