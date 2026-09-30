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Student AccommodationContinental EuropeDevelopmentFranceInvestmentOfficeResidential

Joint venture expands student housing platform with €300m French projects

30 Sep 2026 | 07:48 | London | by Edith Fishta, Lovelyn Tagalag

DeA Capital Real Estate, Invesco Real Estate and Banque des Territoires acquire two former office assets from Assembly and Eternam

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