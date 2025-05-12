Advanced Search

LogisticsCorporateInvestmentUK & Ireland

Deadline for Warehouse REIT offer extended

12 May 2025 | 15:39 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

US private equity giant Blackstone has until 30 May to finalise bid

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Boutique, Shop, Person

Crown Estate lets Regent Street retail site

12 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Loading Dock

Dublin logistics take-up nearly triples in first quarter

12 May 2025
Read

Hammerson moves to take full control of £400m Brent Cross

12 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

BNP Paribas Real Estate picks new Cambridge office

12 May 2025
Read