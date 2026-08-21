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ResidentialEast of EnglandLondonUK & Ireland

Deal struck for £750m London resi portfolio

21 Aug 2026 | 08:20 | London | by Alexander Peace, Chris Borland, David Hatcher

Preferred party picked for Notting Hill Genesis’s Project Vanguard

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