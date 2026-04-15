Deals wobble as construction inflation looks set to stay

DevelopmentUK & IrelandIndustrialOfficeResidential
15 Apr 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Alexander Peace
Briefly falling oil prices unlikely to ease costs as contractors price in new risk from Iran war
Federated Hermes real estate chair Chris Taylor steps down
Schroders hoists for-sale sign over two regional offices
Martley refinances and rebrands Leeds landmark
Joint venture launches prime North East logistics hub for sale
DWS restricts redemptions for open-ended real estate fund
Debenhams to retain 1.8m sq ft Lancashire logistics hub
Gardiner & Theobald inks prelet at 30 Finsbury Square
LaSalle IM hires global head of private wealth
Approval granted for 140,000 sq ft Harwell Oxfordshire plans
Tameside Council acquires Ashton shopping centre
Norges teams up with new partner for €1.5bn logistics assault
Starwood builds stake in under-pressure REIT
Top logistics managers and blue-chip partners hit the dating scene
Crosstree brought on for £500m Bloomsbury tower project
Mitsubishi Estate seeks partner for £800m Victoria scheme
Kovacs on property: tougher fundraising markets are prompting managers to rethink playbooks
ICG settles with Avison Young in holiday park valuation case
Bank of England puts historic Roehampton sports estate up for sale
US hospitality giant lines up £300m London hotel scheme
PJT Partners strengthens “super investors” team