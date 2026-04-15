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DevelopmentUK & IrelandIndustrialOfficeResidential

Deals wobble as construction inflation looks set to stay

15 Apr 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

Briefly falling oil prices unlikely to ease costs as contractors price in new risk from Iran war 

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