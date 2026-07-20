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OpinionUK & IrelandResidentialRetailPolicy & Regulation

Dear Andy... Real Estate:UK writes to the new prime minister

20 Jul 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Vanessa Hale

Trade body CEO Vanessa Hale raises the issues of viability and rent controls, plus the potential to unlock more institutional capital for regeneration

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