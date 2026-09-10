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LogisticsUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Debenhams offloads £90m Sheffield distribution centre

10 Sep 2026 | 08:11 | London | by May Agaran

Sale follows after group consolidated all its warehouse operations at the hub

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