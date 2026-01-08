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LogisticsNorth WestUK & IrelandInvestment

Debenhams puts 1.8m sq ft distribution centre on the market

8 Jan 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten, Chris Borland

Closure of Burnley site was announced last year

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