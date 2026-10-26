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LogisticsNorth WestUK & Ireland

Debenhams to retain 1.8m sq ft Lancashire logistics hub

26 Oct 2026 | 15:04 | London | by May Agaran

Retail group will restart distribution operations in Burnley in partnership with GXO

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