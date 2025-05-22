Advanced Search

OpinionContinental EuropeESGSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Decarbonise or devalue: why real estate can’t afford to stall

22 May 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Dayann Charles

Sustainability is no longer a niche concern – it's increasingly a make-or-break factor in asset valuation

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Awning, Canopy, Cafe

Flurry of lettings boost Heal's Building occupancy

19 May 2025
Read
Crowd, Person, People

Global capital predicted to shift to European real estate

14 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Reboot, not reinvent: the future of office retrofits?

2 May 2025
Read
City, Urban, Downtown

Iberia in demand: the legacy and promise of an outperforming market

30 Apr 2025
Read