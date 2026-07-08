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DevelopmentUK & IrelandAlternativesData centresLogisticsOfficeResidential

Defence and data centres account for largest construction demand

8 Jul 2026 | 15:48 | London | by May Agaran

Demand has resulted in limited investor confidence in traditional sectors, according to Turner & Townsend

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