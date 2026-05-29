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LogisticsLeasingNorth WestUK & Ireland

Defence giant targets 300,000 sq ft Greater Manchester shed

29 May 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Harry Young

Tank maker's lease would be one of largest defence-related deals of the year in North West

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