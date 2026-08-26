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ResidentialDevelopmentPlanningPolicy & RegulationUK & Ireland

Deferred payment structures rise as Q2 land values drop

26 Aug 2026 | 14:14 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Growing use of deferred structure reflects the pressure facing the sector, Knight Frank says

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