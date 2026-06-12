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LogisticsBeneluxCold StorageContinental EuropeInvestmentNetherlands

Deka buys Rotterdam cold storage centre from Melcombe

12 Jun 2026 | 07:25 | London | by Angelo Castillo

VDH Cooling asset has a lettable area of 29,700 sq m

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