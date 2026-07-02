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OfficeInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

Deka confirms acquisition of £220m West End office

2 Jul 2026 | 07:51 | London | by May Agaran

Purchase of Stirling Square marks the second acquisition for the WestInvest InterSelect Fund this year

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