Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Deka confirms €37m Frankfurt office sale

6 Oct 2025 | 07:46 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Imaxxam acquires the Lighttower building

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Intersection, Road

Former Munich stock exchange changes hands for €75m

3 Oct 2025
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Cushman bolsters senior German team

2 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

German family acquires Hamburg waterfront office

2 Oct 2025
Read

Imaxxam buys part of Cologne office complex

1 Oct 2025
Read