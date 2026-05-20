Deka confirms sale of Berlin office and retail building

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20 May 2026 | 11:38 | London | by Michael Minarzik
Schönhauser Tor sold to Attestor
Newmark’s race to join the leaders of the advisory pack
Bug or feature? Rethinking the UK property fund narrative
£105m Old Oak co-living tower refused
OakNorth funds Glasgow data centre with £25m loan
Aberdeen seeks fund merger to create £700m global real estate strategy
Premium European office space shortfall expected to intensify
Northern Trains letting drives demand for Sheffield office scheme
United Trust Bank unveils unified real estate team
Legal firms to spark 500,000 sq ft Dublin leasing bonanza
Government allocates £10bn to deliver 74,000 affordable homes
Blackstone star crosses over to Sixth Street
Deal struck for £750m London resi portfolio
Whitbread to sell £150m City site
£1bn+ logistics developer plots move into investment management
Aviva Investors submits plans for Blackstone’s London HQ
The new masters of the (DC) universe?
Longmead and Nuveen JV lands largest ever UK IOS deal
Sovereign wealth fund backs Dream and Chancerygate’s new €500m industrial JV
Dreaming big: why Chancerygate acquisition could be just the beginning
Build-to-rent veterans join Curlew for new living push