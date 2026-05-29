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Deka offloads Vienna office

29 May 2026 | 13:58 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Buyer is indirectly owned by Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich and Raiffeisen-Holding Niederösterreich-Wien

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