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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Deka snaps up €97m Cologne hotels from DWS

14 Jan 2026 | 10:27 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Southern Cross includes Motel One and Adina Apartment hotels

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