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OpinionContinental EuropeResidentialUK & Ireland

Del Monaco on property: affordable housing is Europe's next core infrastructure play

28 Apr 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Amal Del Monaco

Viewing housing affordability as an economic issue – not just a residential one – fundamentally changes the investment debate

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