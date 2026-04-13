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Life SciencesLondonUK & IrelandAlternativesOffice

Delancey amends London life sciences block due to "thin market"

13 Apr 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Investor decreases lab space in previously approved King's Cross scheme

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