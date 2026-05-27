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PeopleCorporateInvestmentUK & Ireland

Delancey appoints director for capital strategies

27 May 2026 | 15:33 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Emma Murray lands newly created role at London-based investment manager

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