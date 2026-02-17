NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleCorporateInvestmentUK & Ireland

Delancey appoints managing director of capital markets

17 Feb 2026 | 12:45 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Lesley Davison returns to London-based investment manager

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Head, Person, Face

Delancey launches new real estate credit strategy

12 Feb 2026
Read

Delancey and Cynergy Bank form £1.5bn real estate credit partnership

7 Aug 2025
Read

Aware Super and Delancey launch £1bn UK office JV

25 Oct 2024
Read
City, Apartment Building, Architecture

Aware Super and Delancey complete £500m London office deals

14 Jul 2025
Read