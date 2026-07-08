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OfficeLondonUK & IrelandDevelopmentInvestment

Delancey secures 120,000 sq ft flexible consent at Here East

8 Jul 2026 | 08:13 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Flexible planning permission expands site's educational offering

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