14 Oct 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten, Chris Borland
1.2m sq ft asset is located at former 2012 Olympics site
Fexco launches London-focused prime resi asset manager
Five questions for Tritax on £1bn Blackstone logistics deal
Larry Ellison commits £890m to Oxford life sciences campus
Engineering giant’s £75m London HQ relaunched for sale
Delancey secures £200m refi for Here East campus
What next for London’s surplus offices?
Affordability issues put pressure on student accommodation sector
Government makes last-minute changes to planning bill
Pontegadea adds £81m Amazon warehouse to basket
Just one in 28 London residential permissions “hit viability sweet spot”
Asif Aziz swoops for £300m Croydon resi scheme
Irish developer snares £85m Croydon project
KKR’s European head of core-plus real estate leaves
Abu Dhabi royal family to sell £165m Mayfair trophy
British Airways’ £400m warehouse portfolio rerouted
Big Yellow Self Storage in play
BNP Paribas RE names new deputy CEO amid leadership reshuffle
JLL crisis in Australia deepens as agents sue firm
Expo Real 2025: from surviving to stabilising
Frogmore and Morgan Stanley agree £150m Notting Hill Gate Estate exit