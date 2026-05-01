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OpinionInvestmentUK & Ireland

Delayed, not destroyed: real estate is staying resilient despite turmoil

1 May 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Oliver Salmon

A fresh round of uncertainty has been injected into global markets

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