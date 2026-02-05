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LogisticsBeneluxContinental EuropeCorporateDevelopmentInvestmentNetherlandsPeopleSpain

Delin acquires €44m Madrid and Amsterdam sites

5 Feb 2026 | 12:55 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Logistics specialist appoints partners as chief executive steps down

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