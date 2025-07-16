Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsContinental EuropeInvestmentSpain

Delin launches €200m Spanish logistics strategy

16 Jul 2025 | 14:59 | London | by Edith Fishta, Julie Cruz

Firm seeds portfolio for family office with two Madrid warehouses

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Stoneweg and M&G launch second Madrid flex scheme

16 Jul 2025
Read

US REIT grows Polish portfolio with €40m logistics deal

15 Jul 2025
Read

How Neinor beat the funds to seal Spain’s biggest sector M&A deal in a decade

14 Jul 2025
Read

Q+A: JLL’s Ana Ivanovic on Spanish hotels: “It's busy – and it's only getting busier”

14 Jul 2025
Read