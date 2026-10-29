NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleIrelandUK & IrelandCorporate

Deloitte expands Irish property team with senior hire

29 Oct 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

Stephen Conway joins from Colliers

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

KLM out-of-town team stays solo after JLL deal

29 Oct 2026
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Graham + Sibbald hires CBRE hotel valuation director

29 Oct 2026
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Arrow Capital Partners hires EQT exec for German role

27 Oct 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Greystar makes Italian debut with Bologna investment

27 Oct 2026
Read