Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleCorporateInvestmentIrelandUK & Ireland

Deloitte Ireland hires managing director for real estate M&A

16 Sep 2025 | 13:05 | London | by May Agaran

New position expands firm's real estate transactional capabilities

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

PineBridge Benson Elliot names real estate vice president 

16 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Hines hires Nordic transactions director

16 Sep 2025
Read

CBRE IM creates new EMEA logistics role

16 Sep 2025
Read
Groupshot, Person, Clothing

Former Arcadis quintet launch new consultancy

15 Sep 2025
Read